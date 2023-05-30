Alderwood Water & Wastewater District treatment plant wins ‘Outstanding Performance’ Award

The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District’s (AWWD) Picnic Point Wastewater Treatment Plant was recently recognized by the Washington State Department of Ecology as the recipient of the agency’s 2022 Outstanding Performance Awards for wastewater treatment plants across the state.

This will be the fifth consecutive time that AWWD’s wastewater processing facility has received this award and represents the staff’s ongoing commitment to protecting the health of Possession Sound, and of the greater Puget Sound, the district said in a press release announcing the award.

“The team at the facility are some of the best operators I have ever worked with, taking pride in the quality of effluent we render,” said Joe Carter, Manager of AWWD’s Picnic Point Treatment facility. “This award means a lot to everyone that works here because they all truly care about the environment, and about the potential impacts we minimize by treating the water to a high standard before discharging into the Sound,” adds Carter.

The Washington State Department of Ecology evaluates each candidate facility for permit compliance, the ability to meet effluent limits, permit criteria, and for conducting monitoring and data reporting, as required by State rules.

The AWWD is a Washington State special purpose district, providing water and wastewater services to southwest Snohomish County. Founded in 1931, AWWD is the largest special-purpose water and sewer district in Washington state. The AWWD service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.