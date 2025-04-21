Alicia Crank appointed new senior manager of philanthropy at Homage Senior Services

Homage Senior Services has appointed Edmonds resident Alicia Crank as its new senior manager of philanthropy. With more than 25 years of combined experience in nonprofit leadership, corporate relations and institutional trust, Crank brings a powerful blend of strategy, community connection, and fundraising expertise to this vital role, Homage said in a news release.

She will oversee all aspects of philanthropy and marketing communications for the more than 50-year-old organization that provides critical services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County older adults and people living with disabilities each year. She will focus on expanding donor networks, strengthening community awareness, and growing financial resources to enhance service delivery for the region’s most vulnerable populations.

“This work is deeply personal for me. This role allows me to blend my passion for civic engagement with strategic fundraising that truly drives change,” Crank said. “At its core, philanthropy is about connection — bringing people together to solve real, daily challenges in our communities.”

“Alicia brings an incredible depth of experience and energy to our team,” said Homage Interim CEO Juli Rose. “Her ability to build relationships and move strategies forward will be a huge asset as we grow our reach and impact throughout Snohomish County.”

Crank’s career spans 17 years in nonprofit fundraising and executive leadership and 10 years in institutional trust and retirement services. She has held major fundraising and partnership roles at organizations including AtWork!, CityYear Seattle, YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish and Washington Business Week, where she was one of only a few women of color in corporate philanthropy. Most recently, she served as executive director of Seattle CityClub, where she led fundraising efforts and organized live, televised debates for local and statewide elected offices.

Among her notable achievements, Crank helped spearhead a year-long 125th-anniversary campaign for a greater Seattle nonprofit, which featured an International Women’s Day event series with major corporate and sports partners. She also founded Edmonds International Women’s Day, the Northwest WA Civic Circle, a civic engagement nonprofit serving North Puget Sound, and Bridging the Gap, an annual educational series focused around Juneteenth & Fourth of July discussions.

Crank is the current treasurer for both the Hazel Miller Foundation and the Children’s Campaign Fund and was appointed to the Commercial Aviation Work Group by former Gov. Jay Inslee. She is also a Seattle Sports Commissioner and has held a wide range of leadership roles on local and regional boards throughout her career.