Alignable names InSpark Coworking owner 2018 small business person of the year

Tracey Warren of InSpark Coworking was named the winner of the Alignable.com Lynnwood 2018 Small Business Person of the Year Award.

“It feels amazing to be recognized in this way for doing work I love in a community where I live and own my business,” Warren said.

Warren is the owner and self-proclaimed Chief Connection Officer and Community Creator of InSpark Coworking, which opened in April 2017. It is the only dedicated coworking space in Snohomish County.

“Our space is about connecting amazing business owners with one another and building those businesses in community,” she said. “And we’re a community where everyone fits in.”

Coworking is a movement that was established over a decade ago as a workplace solution for independent workers, creative entrepreneurs, freelancers and start-ups to work collaboratively in a shared space with like minded people. There are more than 14,000 spaces worldwide and that number is growing. It’s a great, low-cost solution for the solo practitioner who works on their own but doesn’t necessarily enjoy being alone every day.

Competition criteria focused on local small business role models, who are dedicated to helping other small business people succeed. After an extended round of nominations, top nominees advanced to the finals, where local Alignable members voted for their favorite candidate.

Alignable is a social network created especially for small local businesses and serves as a place for collaboration and communication within a set region.

Visit InSpark Coworking’s website at www.insparkcoworking.com.