All abilities, one track: Another Lynnwood Rotary Club derby race in the books

Kids of all abilities zoomed down the track at Lynnwood Rotary Club’s eighth annual Challenge Series Derby Car Race Saturday for a day full of fun and inclusion for the whole family.

Lynnwood Rotary Club’s Derby Race aims to give children with disabilities a space to connect with peers in a competitive yet inclusive environment. Children were paired with trained “co-drivers” to assist them in coasting down the track in a two-person derby car.

The derby cars were created by co-host Leo Finnegan, an advocate and parent inspired by his son with developmental disabilities, who enjoyed racing.

The race is sponsored by local partners such as My Neighborhood News Network, Edmonds School District, Lynnwood Police Guild, South County Fire, the City of Lynnwood and other local businesses and organizations.

Members of the Lynnwood Rotary Club, a Lynnwood police officer and other community members volunteered, ensuring the day ran smoothly and was fun and safe for all.

Children took home medals and a free t-shirt for participating, ending the day with a lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A. Drop, the mascot for Mr Kleen Car Wash, also made a special appearance. A local DJ provided some tunes to keep the energy and fun flowing.

