All aboard! Demonstration inside historic Interurban trolley in the books

Community members stepped back in time Saturday with a presentation about the Seattle Interurban Railway from Lynnwood City Historian Cheri Ryan and Kevin Stadler – co-authors of the book Images of Rail Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway. The sibling duo delved into the history of the railway, for the first time aboard Lynnwood’s historic trolley car No. 55.

The event, “Before Light Rail; the Seattle-Everett Interurban Story, 1910-1939,” is one of multiple historic presentations the Alderwood Manor Heritage Association hosts throughout the year. This year, however, was the first aboard the trolley itself, Ryan said.

Ryan and Stadler told the story of the interurban railway, which ran from Seattle and Everett through a 30-mile trolley line from 1910 to 1939.

The association is gearing up for another event this summer: History and Heritage Day tours and a Heritage Park open house are scheduled for July 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park, 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. The trolley car will be open for tours throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public, and more information can be found on the association’s website.

Events at the park are only a portion of historic resources the heritage association has about the trolley and the history of Lynnwood. Earlier this year, the heritage association won an esteemed Malstrom Award for a video series about the trolley. The series was created in partnership with the City of Lynnwood’s History and Heritage Board. The videos can be viewed on Youtube.

Those interested in Lynnwood’s history can also learn more on the heritage association’s website and at the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Cottage and Museum, located at Heritage Park. The museum is free and open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

