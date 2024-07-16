‘All about accessibility’: Officials celebrate completion of Scriber Creek Trail Phase 2

Elected officials joined City of Lynnwood staff, project engineers and construction workers Monday to celebrate the completion of Phase 2 of the Scriber Creek Trail Project.

Completion of the Phase 2 project – which cost $9.2 million – comes six weeks before the opening of the Lynnwood City Center light rail station. Phase 1– still under construction by Sound Transit – will connect the Interurban Trail to Scriber Creek Park along the light rail station’s southwest edge.There is also a planned Phase 3, which will extend the trail from the terminus of Phase 2 just north of 200th Street Southwest to Wilcox Park.

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Board Member Tom Krause said that a recent national survey by the National Recreation and Park Association found that a majority (three out of four people) agree that having access to trails near their home is important.

“If you visit Scriber Lake in the morning, you can close your eyes and hear the busy inhabitants of this ecosystem and the national symphony of life,” Krause said. “Besides playing a role in our overall quality and providing habitats for a variety of flora and fauna, scientists believe wetlands maintain our atmosphere and thereby moderate our climate.”

Originally built in 1991, the Scriber Creek Trail had many problems. The trail’s narrow width varied from 4 to 8 feet and included a sharp 90-degree turn that cyclists found difficult to maneuver safely with pedestrians. In addition, extended seasonal flooding made walking and cycling almost impossible. It also wasn’t ADA compliant and had elevated cracks that people could trip over.

“In addition to the climate resilient improvement for the wetland hydrology and increasing storage capacity, which decreases downstream urban flooding, other goals of this project include making this trail 100% barrier-free and accessible for all in all modes – walking, rolling, cycling, you name it,” said Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Deputy Director Sarah Olson.

Phase 2 extends from the southwestern corner of the transit center to approximately 100 feet north of 200th Street Southwest, just north of Sprague’s Pond Mini Park.

During Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Olson pointed to the 16-foot- wide walkway and said that it has pedestrian lighting – the first lighting for any trail in Lynnwood. “We couldn’t do the construction without the support of the construction management and administration team…and community support and advocates,” she said.

Interim Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Joel Faber emceed the event while Snohomish Tribe of Indians Enrollment Secretary Laurie Loeber performed a smudging ritual.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell recalled taking a short walk on the trail with U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and Gov. Jay Inslee two years ago until they could walk no further because of flooding. “Lynnwood is home to some of the region’s most spectacular public parks and trails, and Scriber Creek Trail is no exception,” Frizzell said. “The boardwalk connects the natural beauty of Lynnwood with the built-in environment and the future city center. Maintaining the health of our parks and trails is paramount, and it requires a solid vision to connect the needs of the present and the future.”

Lynnwood Council President George Hurst said that he felt like “walking into the Land of Mordor” – J. R. R. Tolkien’s fictional world of Middle-earth – when he used to walk down the old trail. “This is all about accessibility,” he said. “We have a trail that is accessible for all people, but also it’s accessible for the folks in South Lynnwood…to go and walk by our second section of waterfront that we have. It’s small but it’s a great little walk. I’m just excited and am looking forward to this.”

U.S. Rep. Larsen had secured $1 million in federal funding in 2022 to complete Phase 2. “Now more people are able to walk and roll from South Lynnwood to the trail to hop on the Swift Orange Line to go to class at Edmonds [College] or shop at Alderwood Mall,” Larsen said. “Next month, we’ll be able to enjoy access to a Link light rail [to] the Northgate Station, the University of Washington and into Seattle.”

But the project isn’t done, Larsen said, adding that he and Frizzell had secured a $500,000 earmark spending package for Phase 3.

State Sen. Jesse Salomon of the 32nd District acknowledged that green spaces are necessities in Lynnwood as the city is “densifying,” adding more people to the same amount of land. “Green spaces are essential for mental health, finding a sense of connection and also good for animals,” Salomon said, pointing out that beavers play an important role in salmon recovery efforts. “You know your community best, and so I try to hear from you…and then I always try to reflect that in our state budget,” Salomon said.

Sound Transit Chief Mega Capital Programs Officer Terri Mestas said that the new trail features “critical safety improvements,” such as separating the trail from the roadway, using durable, slip-resistant surface materials, and being ADA compliant. “This trail is a vital connection to the Lynnwood Transit Center, where riders with this increased access will be served by light rail, bus service and other modes,” Mestas said. “We anticipate between 8,700 to 12,000 average weekly boardings by 2028.”

Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) Director of Transportation Planning Kelly McGourty said that in addition to the Scriber Creek Trail project, PSRC has invested more than $25 million in Lynnwood’s new City Center neighborhood. The PSRC’s 2020 Congestion, Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program funded $1.45 million for Scriber Creek Trail Phase 2.

“Our process is focused on projects that support regional and local centers, improve safety, mobility and equity, and encourage a transition to cleaner modes of travel,” McGourty said. “The project we’re celebrating today is just one example of turning those goals into real actions.”

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Director of the Local Programs Division Jay Drye said that WSDOT’s 2016 pedestrian and bicycle grant funded $675,000 for Phase 2.

“We don’t often make it to all the ribbon cuttings,” Drye said. “[This project] demonstrates a lot of positive aspects…excited to be in that transition from funders to the people that worked so hard to make this happen.”

After the ribbon cutting, Olson invited everyone to take a short walk along the new walkway that overlooks the wetlands and connects to Scriber Creek Park. The walk ended at the new “Welcome to Scriber Creek Park” information booth.

Olson said that about 250,000 had walked through the old Scriber Creek Trail last year. While she doesn’t know how many people are expected to use the new trail, there will be an electronic bike and pedestrian counter installed in the near future.

