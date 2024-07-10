All invited to Afrolatino festival in Lynnwood July 13

Salsa lessons, live music, art and scrumptious food await attendees of Lynnwood’s 13th annual Afrolatino festival from noon-7 p.m. this Saturday, July 13 at Cedar Valley Community School, 19200 56th Ave. W.

The free event is supported by OYE Producciones, The City of Lynnwood and Communications LLC. There will be family friendly activities, medical services, a wealth of local artisans and folk dancing.