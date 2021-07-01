All Snohomish County facilities will reopen to the public July 6

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Wednesday that with the lifting of pandemic restrictions, Snohomish County government facilities will reopen to the public Tuesday, July 6.

When visiting county facilities, visitors and staff are required to follow Washington state and Snohomish Health District guidelines, including wearing masks if unvaccinated.

“Snohomish County residents can be proud that they have beaten back four waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been vaccinated in significant numbers,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We had the first case in the United States right here in Snohomish County, and we have been hard at work since January 2020 to limit death and disease. As we reopen Snohomish County government facilities to the public, we want to ensure everyone is as safe as possible.”

Somers said that while the pandemic has not ended and COVID-19 remains a public health challenge, “we can safely resume in-person government activities that were suspended in March 2020 and mark this as progress in our fight against the global pandemic. The resilience and adaptability of Snohomish County’s residents and those who work for them in county government will continue to serve us all well.”

The public is encouraged to continue using online access to county services. Some tasks that previously required a special trip to a county facility to perform are now easily completed online, Somers said, noting that prior to the pandemic, the county had already moved many services online.

Requirements for courtrooms are addressed by Emergency Orders of the Courts. You can find the Emergency Order for Superior Court here and District Court here.

Among the county facilities that had periods of limited hours and access during the pandemic or provided only online services but will once again be physically accessible to the public:

– In-person customer service counters at the Superior Court Clerks’ Office, Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office (including Elections), Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development Services, Prosecuting Attorney’s, Public Works

– Reception desks at Sheriff’s Office precincts and Corrections

– The law library

– Restrooms

– Rental spaces

– Public meeting rooms.

For specifics on business hours for a particular service, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov.