All welcome to attend Lynnwood’s annual Juneteenth event Friday

Lynnwood residents of all ages are invited to the City of Lynnwood’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Friday, June 17.

Everyone is welcome to attend and food will be provided. CEO of Economic Alliance Garry Clark will host a presentation about the significance of the holiday.

The event will run from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave. W. The event is free to all senior center members and will cost $6 for all non-members.

To RSVP, call 425-670-5050 or stop by the senior center to sign up in person.