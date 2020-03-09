All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Lynnwood, Meadowdale high schools

Posted: March 8, 2020 2

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:

Boys Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Colton Walsh (Doug Petrowski photo)

Colton Walsh (Meadowdale), senior

 

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Hunter Moen (Doug Petrowski photo)

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale), senior

 

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League

Mason Vaughn (Doug Petrowski photo)

Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale), senior

Cole Nelson (Doug Petrowski photo)

Cole Nelson (Meadowdale), junior

 

Girls Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Nakia Boston (Doug Petrowski photo)

Nakia Boston (Lynnwood), senior

Fatoumata Jaiteh (Doug Petrowski photo)

Fatoumata Jaiteh (Meadowdale), junior

 

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Lilly Williams (Doug Petrowski photo)

Lilly Williams (Meadowdale), senior

Kaisha Stark (Doug Petrowski photo)

Kaisha Stark (Meadowdale), junior

 

Boys Wrestling

First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division

Alex Krueger (Photo by Matt Rapelje)

Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), senior, 285-pound weight classification

Saul Hernandez (Doug Petrowsk photoi)

Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), sophomore, 170-pound weight classification

 

Boys Swim

First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division

Zachary Bevans (Doug Petrowski photo)

Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood), senior, 100-Yard Butterfly

— By Doug Petrowski

