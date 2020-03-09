All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Lynnwood, Meadowdale high schools

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:
Boys Basketball
First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Colton Walsh (Meadowdale), senior
Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Hunter Moen (Meadowdale), senior
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League
Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale), senior
Cole Nelson (Meadowdale), junior
Girls Basketball
First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Nakia Boston (Lynnwood), senior
Fatoumata Jaiteh (Meadowdale), junior
Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Lilly Williams (Meadowdale), senior
Kaisha Stark (Meadowdale), junior
Boys Wrestling
First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division
Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), senior, 285-pound weight classification
Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), sophomore, 170-pound weight classification
Boys Swim
First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division
Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood), senior, 100-Yard Butterfly
