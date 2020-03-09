All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Lynnwood, Meadowdale high schools

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:

Boys Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Colton Walsh (Meadowdale), senior

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Hunter Moen (Meadowdale), senior

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League

Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale), senior

Cole Nelson (Meadowdale), junior

Girls Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Nakia Boston (Lynnwood), senior

Fatoumata Jaiteh (Meadowdale), junior

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Lilly Williams (Meadowdale), senior

Kaisha Stark (Meadowdale), junior

Boys Wrestling

First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division

Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), senior, 285-pound weight classification

Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), sophomore, 170-pound weight classification

Boys Swim

First Team, 3A Wesco League South Division

Zachary Bevans (Lynnwood), senior, 100-Yard Butterfly

