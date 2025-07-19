‘Aloha!’ golfers: Winners announced for Lynnwood 2025 Par 4 Parks

More than 100 golfers sporting Hawaiian leis swung and putted their way around the Lynnwood Golf Course during the annual Par 4 Parks event Friday. Despite the “Aloha” theme, some golfers shivered as a breeze was blowing through the course most of the morning.

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival announced winners for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. He said two lucky raffle winners had a chance to compete in $1 million and $100,000 hole-in-one shots, but no one made the successful shot for the cash.

Par for Parks, which supports the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation, aims to send kids in Lynnwood to summer camps, scholarships and recreational programs.