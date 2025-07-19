‘Aloha!’ golfers: Winners announced for Lynnwood 2025 Par 4 Parks

by Nick Ng Posted: July 18, 2025 11

 

A golfer hits the ball over a pond during the 2025 Par 4 Parks event. (Photos by Nick Ng)

More than 100 golfers sporting Hawaiian leis swung and putted their way around the Lynnwood Golf Course during the annual Par 4 Parks event Friday. Despite the “Aloha” theme, some golfers shivered as a breeze was blowing through the course most of the morning.

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival announced winners for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. He said two lucky raffle winners had a chance to compete in $1 million and $100,000 hole-in-one shots, but no one made the successful shot for the cash.

Par for Parks, which supports the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation, aims to send kids in Lynnwood to summer camps, scholarships and recreational programs.

A golfer concentrates on his next swing.
This golfer decorated her electric caddy to match her outfit.
(L-R) Councilmember Robert Leutwyler, Council President Nick Coehlo, Pam Hurst, and Councilmembers George Hurst and David Parshall.
Mayor Christine Frizzell chats with Signarama owner Punita Bansal as the mayor passes out leis to guests.
A golfer concentrates on her putt.

Mayor Christine Frizzell takes a selfie with golfer.
Golfers enjoy lunch provided by Chick-fil-A in Lynnwood.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department Director Joel Faber (left) picks a ticket during the raffle drawing with Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival.
A golfer is taking home a brand new electric caddy.
The golfer in the middle won an giant, inflatable sea turtle.
Generator Supercenter in Lynnwood won a “Best Aloha Spirit” prize.

Golfer Erin Roberts won the Closest-to-the-Pin award in the women’s division.
Golf team Kingsview won first place with 50 putts.

Golfer Ben Bickford of Seattle prepares for the $1 million hole-in-one.
Despite not getting the hole-in-one, Ben Bickford’s golfing buddies applaud his effort.
It was a chilly morning at the 2025 Par 4 Parks event at the Lynnwood Golf Course.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME