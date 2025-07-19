‘Aloha!’ golfers: Winners announced for Lynnwood 2025 Par 4 Parks
by Nick NgPosted: July 18, 2025 11
More than 100 golfers sporting Hawaiian leis swung and putted their way around the Lynnwood Golf Course during the annual Par 4 Parks event Friday. Despite the “Aloha” theme, some golfers shivered as a breeze was blowing through the course most of the morning.
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival announced winners for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. He said two lucky raffle winners had a chance to compete in $1 million and $100,000 hole-in-one shots, but no one made the successful shot for the cash.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.