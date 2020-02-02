Altamirano-Crosby to receive Seattle Pacific University Medallion Award

Lynnwood resident and new Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby has been selected as a recipient of the Seattle Pacific University Medallion Award, given by the school and its alumni association to individuals for their vocational accomplishments, leadership, community service and Christian commitment.

Altamirano-Crosby, along with three other 2020 Medallion Award recipients, will receive their awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, during SPU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend.

“I am happy to be doing my passion and I am humbled and honored to be receiving this award,” Altamirano-Crosby said.

Altamirano-Crosby, a 2018 master’s degree graduate of SPU, co-founded the WAGRO Foundation that reaches out to the Latinx community in Washington state and Mexico with programs of education, health training, cultural exchanges, liaise with local and federal governments, humanitarian outreach and disaster relief support.

Seattle Pacific University, founded in 1891 and now with more than 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students, is a private Christian university located at the base of Queen Anne Hill in Seattle. The school’s alumni association has been presenting its awards to select recipients since 1959.