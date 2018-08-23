Alzheimer’s Association offering Down Syndrome support group for caregivers

Caring for someone with Down Syndrome who exhibits symptoms of memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss.

Starting in September, Down Syndrome support group meetings will be held the third Wednesday of the month at the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter, 19031 33rd Ave. W., Suite 301, Lynnwood.

For information call Hannah Wishnek at 206-529-3888 or the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.