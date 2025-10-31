American Crown Circus in Lynnwood through Nov. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The circus is in town– bringing family friendly fun to Lynnwood from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 with classic circus acts including clowns, juggling, acrobatics, aerial performances and more.

Showtimes:

Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.

Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Location: 19800 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood (near the Lynnwood Transit Center).

Tickets for children under 10 are $10, and $30 for adults. Ringside VIP seating is also available. The show, hosted by American Crown Circus, is set to move through the region, next stopping in Federal Way and Vancouver, Washington before making its way south.

Purchase tickets and learn more here.

