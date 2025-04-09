American Legion, VFW posts collecting food, personal hygiene Items for veterans April 19

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 will be in downtown Edmonds Saturday, April 19 to collect donations of food and personal hygiene items for veterans in need. The drop-off event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilcox Construction Red Barn, located at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street in Edmonds.

Typical hygiene items include deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, lotion, body wash and sanitary napkins.

Food donations will be given to the Edmonds and Lynnwood food banks to provide for local veterans. Also helping with distribution will be representatives of the Lynnwood Heroes Café.

“There are over 50,000 veterans in Snohomish County, and many of them need help during spring due to difficult circumstances,” said American Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene. “Our Edmonds community has been great in supporting our vets, and we are pleased to provide this opportunity of them to do so again.”

“We are always amazed and grateful for the community responses to our drives,” said VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman. “Last year we brought in significant donations of food, money and also clothing at a similar event.”

Both posts can also accept used American flags in need of disposal at this event.

Both post commanders express their thanks to Matt Lessard, Wilcox Construction president, and his team for their support of this event and for making their facility available for it.

American Legion Post members, along with members of VFW Post 8870, will be on hand to receive your donations. You may also donate money and cash, checks and credit/debit card donations will be accepted. Checks should be made out to “American Legion Food Drive.” For more information, contact the post at 833-924-4636