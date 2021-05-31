American Sign Language high school students participate in art competition

In the first Edmonds School District American Sign Language High School Art Competition and awards ceremony, ASL students from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools and Edmonds Heights K-12 submitted deaf and hard of hearing-themed art and writing. You can see the submissions in the photo above.
Three Lynnwood High School students took top honors in the competition:
First Place for Essay – Erin Michaelson
First Place for ABC Story – Mina Schreiner
First Place for ASL Story – Yaryna Bilous
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.