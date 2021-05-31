American Sign Language high school students participate in art competition

Posted: May 30, 2021 20
Top row: Kendra Avila, Lynnwood HS; Mina Schreiner, Lynnwood HS; Tala Liu, Lynnwood HS; Alicia Clark, Edmonds Heights K-12. Middle row: Grace Olson, Mountlake Terrace HS; Lexi Daly, Mountlake Terrace HS; Keanna Baniaga, Lynnwood HS; Gabby Berhan, Edmonds-Woodway HS. Bottom row: Jane Litvinov, Lynnwood HS; Alan Gillespie, Mountlake Terrace HS; Lia Addisu, Lynnwood HS

In the first Edmonds School District American Sign Language High School Art Competition and awards ceremony, ASL students from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools and Edmonds Heights K-12 submitted deaf and hard of hearing-themed art and writing. You can see the submissions in the photo above.

Three Lynnwood High School students took top honors in the competition:

First Place for Essay – Erin Michaelson
First Place for ABC Story – Mina Schreiner
First Place for ASL Story – Yaryna Bilous

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME