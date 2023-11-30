Amtrak Cascades adds two more daily roundtrips starting Dec. 11

Just in time for the holidays, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Oregon Department of Transportation are starting two additional Amtrak Cascades daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 11, more trains will run in both directions – for a total of 12 trains every day between the two most popular cities on the route, according to a news release from Amtrak.

The new schedule will see trains departing Seattle at 5:52 a.m. and Portland at 6:45 a.m. The latest trains between the two cities will leave at 7:25 p.m. from Portland and 7:50 p.m. from Seattle. Station stops between the two cities include Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver, Washington. Other routes serve stations south from Portland into Oregon and north of Seattle into Canada.

Dec. 11 also brings changes to the existing schedules. The northbound morning train from Eugene will leave later in the morning and allow for continuous travel on the same train all the way to Seattle. Later morning departures also will occur on trains leaving in both directions between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. Afternoon trains will depart earlier from Canada to Seattle and from Portland to Seattle to Vancouver.

“The additional roundtrips and updated schedules provide more convenient travel options for Amtrak Cascades passengers,” said Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “Many of our trains are sold out, so the addition of these two trains between Portland and Seattle has long been awaited by our customers.”

“Today’s announcement gives riders two more options to go from Seattle to Portland,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. “This significantly increases capacity for riders traveling between the two busiest stops on the Amtrak Cascades route every morning and evening. These cities along the I-5 corridor are interconnected, and growing fast – together, Portland and Seattle added nearly a million residents and 700,000 new jobs over the last decade.”

Tickets for the newly added trains will be available on Dec. 1 at AmtrakCascades.com. Customers are encouraged to book early, especially for the holidays, with special discounts available for children, students, seniors, military and groups.