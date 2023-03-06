Amtrak Cascades service restored between Portland and Vancouver, BC — including stop in Edmonds

Amtrak on Monday resumed its Cascades service between Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, British Columbia, including a stop in Edmonds.

It marks the first time direct service will operate between Portland and stations north of Seattle since 2020. Serving 12 stations along the I-5 corridor in Western Washington, customers traveling north can depart Portland at 3:05 p.m. for an 11 p.m. arrival in Vancouver, British Columbia. The southbound train leaves Vancouver at 6:35 a.m. for an 11 a.m. stop in Seattle and a 2:55 p.m. Portland arrival.

Amtrak Cascades restarted daily service to Canada, between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., in September 2022. The states of Washington and Oregon jointly sponsor and fund the Amtrak Cascades service.

“WSDOT is pleased to be restoring trains between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, BC. The resumption of this additional roundtrip marks the first time since the pandemic that passengers can travel on the same train to all stops between these major cities,” said Ron Pate, Director of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “We’re looking forward to adding even more Amtrak Cascades trains later this year between Seattle and Portland.”

Added U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen: “The full restoration of Amtrak Cascades service is great news for the Pacific Northwest. Thanks to bold, long-term investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Amtrak is able to renew and support routes like Cascades, Empire Builder and Coast Starlight that connect communities like Edmonds, Everett, Mount Vernon, Stanwood and Bellingham in my district to Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, Portland and Eugene.”

Customers can visit Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks and call 1-800-USA-RAIL for tickets. Travelers departing from Canada can also book their tickets at ViaRail.ca and through 1-888-VIA-RAIL.

The U.S. and Canadian governments have specific requirements for travel between the two countries. Those who fail to meet these criteria will not be allowed to cross the border.