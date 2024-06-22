An Edmonds Kind of Fourth, 2024: What you need to know

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced the final schedule for An Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July.

The 2024 Beat Brackett 5K and 1K will return with a route from City Park in Edmonds into the Town of Woodway, and the final deadline to register for the run is Thursday, June 27. You can register here.

The 2024 Fourth of July festivities will include parade entries that embody the creative and festive spirit of Edmonds, and will include some food options to help offset all the restaurants that close for the Fourth. Food and treat options will be located on 5th Avenue North between Main Street and Bell. Big Dogs will be offering their gourmet hot dogs, MoMo’s Kebabs will feature gyros, kebabs and Greek fries, Goodbelly will have their hot and fresh malasadas (Hawaiian donuts), Mother Hen’s will serve barbecue and soul food, Sweet Wheels will serve ice cream sandwiches and Kool Kidz Ice Cream will be offering up ice cold treats.

The 2024 Edmonds Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal is Teresa Wippel of My Neighborhood News Network, the 501(c)3 that delivers My Edmonds News.

“The Edmonds Chamber is honored to recognize the incredible work of Teresa Wippel,” said Ryan Crowther, President and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “It’s so easy to forget how lucky the community is to have an asset like My Edmonds News, and how much work it takes to keep it afloat. Teresa remains a humble, hard-working leader behind the scenes incessantly churning out stories and overseeing the organization, and it’s exactly the kind of work we love to recognize,” Crowther added.

July 4th schedule

8 a.m. Baby Brackett 1K (deadline June 27) City Park/Woodway Race Route

8:10 a.m. Beat Brackett 5K (deadline June 27) City Park/Woodway Race Route

11:30 a.m. Children’s Parade (Free — register at the event) downtown Edmonds

Noon Main Parade (deadline to register June 23) downtown Edmonds

10 Things to Know Before You Go

1. Do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before that time will be removed by the City of Edmonds Public Works Department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the public works building, 7110 – 210th St. S.W. Phone: 425-771-0235.

2. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. July 4; plan accordingly for driving and parking.

3. ADA parking: Several parking spots are reserved for ADA use in the Edmonds Library west parking lot during the parade.

4. Baby Brackett 1K and Beat Brackett 5K will begin at 8 a.m. in City Park and run through Woodway. Registration deadline is June 27. There is no in-person registration option on race day.

5. Children’s Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Participation is free. Register between 9:30-11:15 a.m. in the Ace Hardware parking lot.

6. Food trucks will be set up at 5th Avenue North and will be operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Kool Kidz Ice Cream — Ice cream bars & popsicles

Big Dog’s — Hot dogs, chips and beverages, fresh lemonade

Goodbelly — Malasada (Hawaiian style) filled doughnuts

MoMo’s Kebabs — Gyros, kebabs and Greek fries

Mother Hen’s — BBQ and Soul Food

Additionally, the following restaurants and cafes on or near the parade route have confirmed they will be open for service. Call or check their websites for exact hours. Those with an * next to their name are chamber members. Please thank them, as their membership supports the free community events produced by the Edmonds Chamber.

Open: Rusty Pelican*, Thai Cottage*, Mar•ket*, Vinbero*, Red Twig*, Salish Sea Brewing Co.*, Las Brisas*, Edmonds Bakery*, Walnut St. Coffee*, Claire’s*, Leftcraft, Starbucks, Oasis Tea Zone, Canarino Gelato, Pancake Haus, Furi Chinese, Cafe Louvre.

Open later in the day: Salt & Iron*, SanKai*, Taki Tiki*, Fire & The Feast*, Kelnero*, Churchkey

7. The Edmonds Food Bank will be running a PB&J donation drive during the parade. Any attendees who are able are asked to bring peanut butter and jelly or other non-perishable food donations to the parade. Then, watch for the food bank shopping cart brigade in the parade, and carefully place (do not throw!) donations into one of their carts.

8. There will be no fireworks show in Edmonds this year. If your holiday doesn’t feel complete without fireworks, the chamber reminds everyone that the City of Mountlake Terrace hosts a celebration and fireworks display at Lake Ballinger Park on July 3.

9. For lost and found, report to the chamber office at 121 5th Ave. N. Phone: 425-670-1496.

10. For maps, schedules, full food truck list, bathroom locations and road closures, check the website at edmondschamber.com/events/edmonds-kind-of-4th or call the Log Cabin Visitors Center at 425-776-6711. The visitors center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

11. This event wouldn’t be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers from our community. If you see a volunteer, please thank them for their contribution, the chamber says. And if you want to join the fun, some volunteer shifts are still available.

The chamber offered thanks to all the sponsors and supporters who have made this event possible: Hazel Miller Foundation, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, People’s Bank Edmonds, DME CPA Group, Windermere Edmonds, Sunrise of Edmonds, Edmonds Yacht Club, Salish Sea Brewing, Comstock Jewelers, Les Schwab Tire Center, the Branding Iron and to Workhorse Coworking for sponsoring the Latin Dancing Horses.