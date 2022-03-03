And the new names for the Lynnwood snowplows are…

Over the holiday season, Lynnwood’s Public Works Department launched a contest for community members to name their newest 10-foot snowplow.

Residents were asked to submit their most creative name ideas, and 200 entries were received.

With such a large response, the department decided to include one of their smaller snow plows that also had not yet been named.

After narrowing the extensive list to 11 choices, the department asked the community to choose their top two. The winning names were “Snowbi Wan Kenobi” and “Plowy McPlowface.”

Be on the lookout for these two during Lynnwood’s next snowfall.