And the winning snow plow name is: Clearapathra

The City of Lynnwood’s newest snow plow has a name: Clearapathra.

This fall, the city asked the community to help name the third snow plow, joining the ranks of two others — Snobi Wan Kenobi and Plowy McPlowface. A total of 556 name suggestions were received from people across the region.

Lynnwood’s Public Works team then went to work, narrowing the list to three choices. That list was put to a vote, and Clearapathra won by an overwhelming margin, the city said in a Tuesday announcement.