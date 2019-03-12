Andrew Ballard to discuss breakthrough growth at March 18 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

Andrew Ballard of Marketing Solutions will present “The Formula of Breakthrough Growth” at the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, scheduled for Monday, March 18 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Breakthrough doesn’t happen by accident. It requires vision, insight and innovation to take yourself, your team or business to the next level. During this presentation, attendees will discover the essential elements to achieving breakthroughs and life-changing success.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for guests.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., in Lynnwood. You can register at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce website here.