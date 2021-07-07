Andrew Ballard to speak at in-person Lynnwood Chamber lunch meeting July 21

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce will be returning to in-person lunch meetings in July, with growth strategist Andrew Ballard speaking on “The Formula for Breakthrough Growth.”

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

During the presentation, attendees will discover the essential elements to achieving breakthroughs and life-changing success. Business owners, executives, team and community leaders will come away with knowledge they can apply to generate breakthroughs for themselves, as well as the people and institutions they care about.

A plated lunch will be served. All health and safety protocols will be observed. Space will be limited.

You can register here.