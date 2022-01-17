Andrew Ballard to speak during Jan. 19 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce virtual meeting

Andrew Ballard of Marketing Solutions will speak about “Lean Enterprise: Boosting your Bottom Line” during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s virtual membership luncheon from noon- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19

When business owners and managers are asked how to increase their bottom line, many reply, “by cutting cost.” However, there is more than one category of cost that encumbers most companies. “Lean” practices can eliminate other costs that impact profit, such as extraneous process, production, inventory and duplication, and non-value creation waste.

For product and service sectors alike, attendees will learn how to better distinguish between “value creation” and “waste” from the customer’s perspective. They’ll come away with the knowledge to apply a simple and proven five-step Lean System that improves workplace organization, process flow, time cycles, team productivity, customer loyalty and profit.

You can learn more and register for the free event here.

Ballard is an author, educator, keynote and TEDx speaker. Through his company, Marketing Solutions, he has helped hundreds of public, private and nonprofit organizations (from startups through Fortune 500 Companies) achieve breakthrough growth. His book, entitled Your Opinion Doesn’t Matter, has been endorsed in both the corporate and academic circles as being “innovative and insightful.” He is also a part-time faculty member of the University of Washington School of Business.