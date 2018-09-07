Andy O’Shea to speak at Lynnwood Chamber Luncheon Sept. 19

Local business owners are invited to the Lynnwood Chamber’s September Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

The speaker for the event is Andy O’Shea, who is described as an engaging, entertaining and enlightening speaker, who loves to challenge people to create their spectacular life. He brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles as well as many years as a business coach, trainer, mentor and speaker.

The luncheon costs $25 for Chamber members, or $35 for guests. Click here for more information and to register.