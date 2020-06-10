Anko closes all its stores, including Lynnwood location

Anko, located at the former Babies ‘R Us store on Alderwood Mall Parkway. (File photo by Teresa Wippel)

Anko announced Tuesday that it would be permanently closing its stores effective immediately, including its online store.

The Australia-based store — which offered “simple, modern styles at an affordable price” — opened at the former Babies ‘R’ Us site on Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood last April.

Online orders placed before 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 7 will be available at a customer’s chosen pick-up location. Due to recent demand, orders may take three to five days to arrive, the store said.

For order-related inquiries, contact customer.service@anko.com.

