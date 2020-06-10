Anko closes all its stores, including Lynnwood location

Anko announced Tuesday that it would be permanently closing its stores effective immediately, including its online store.

The Australia-based store — which offered “simple, modern styles at an affordable price” — opened at the former Babies ‘R’ Us site on Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood last April.

Online orders placed before 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 7 will be available at a customer’s chosen pick-up location. Due to recent demand, orders may take three to five days to arrive, the store said.

For order-related inquiries, contact customer.service@anko.com.