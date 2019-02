Wondering what is going in the former Babies “R” Us space at 19500 Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood, next to the Nordstrom Rack? The answer is Anko, a furniture and decor store. The store will open on March 25, said City of Lynnwood Public Affairs Officer Julie Moore.

The Australia-based store offers simple, modern styles at an affordable price. A store preview is scheduled for Sunday, March 23. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.