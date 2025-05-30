Ann Bartels Babcock: Devoted mother, proud grandmother

Ann Bartels Babcock

September 19, 1936 – May 5, 2025

EDMONDS, WA – Ann Bartels Babcock, 88, passed away on May 5, 2025.

Ann was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Sparta, WI to Herschel and Alta Bartels. Ann attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, where she met her husband, Grayson Babcock. Ann and Grayson raised their three sons in Fort Atkinson, WI. They moved to Edmonds, WA in 1998 to be closer to family.

Ann was a devoted mother to her sons, Mike, Scott, and Steve, and a proud grandmother to Brian, Kevin, Christopher, and Maria. She was known for her warmth, understanding and deep love for her family, including her daughters-in-law Gwen, Ania and Mary Lynn.

Ann was always busy. In addition to working a variety of jobs during much of her life, Ann loved to cook and play bridge and was an accomplished sewer. After her sons left home, she attended Madison Area Technical College to learn computer skills. Ann and Grayson enjoyed many wonderful trips before Grayson’s death in 2005.

Ann was preceded in death by Grayson, and by her brother, Peter Bartels.

A private celebration of Ann’s life will be held by the family later this year.