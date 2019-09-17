Anne Marie Ramsden: Devoted mother, homemaker, Holy Rosary parishioner

Anne Marie Cecile Ramsden was born in Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada on Dec. 3, 1937, and passed peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019. She was preceded by her loving husband of 55 years, Kent Ramsden.

As a loving mother she is survived by her children, Michelle Bannister (Frank); Mark Ramsden (Amy); Matthew Ramsden (Deborah); Monique Keranen; Marla Ramsden (Cliff); Margo Jolley, (Bill); her beloved twin sister Rose Marie Razzilier; 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Growing up in Manitoba, identical twins Anne Marie and Rose Marie were recognized for having the longest hair in Canada in their teens. They were featured in parades and festivals with their beautifully well-groomed hair done by their loving mother, Anna. Upon, traveling west to Vancouver BC and while visiting her sister in Seattle, Anne Marie met Kent. They married and raised six children.

Anne Marie was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was a member of Holy Rosary Parish, Edmonds for 50+ years. Much of her free time was spent going to daily mass, supporting events going on at church, Serra Club, prayer group and retreats with her fellow ladies. She considered many in the parish her “extended family” and felt supported by that. She will be deeply missed and the memories left behind will be cherished.

The Rosary for Anne Marie will be held on September 17 at 7:00, Beck’s Funeral Home 405 5th Ave. S., Edmonds. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 September 18th, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 760 Aloha St, Edmonds; with committal following at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline. Donation can be made to Serra Club c/o Holy Rosary Church, 760 Aloha St, Edmonds WA, 98020.