Annexation, housing, transparency among Lynnwood council’s 2025 priorities

A clearer picture of what’s on the horizon for Lynnwood this year is emerging after the Lynnwood City Council outlined its priorities and goals for 2025 at its council summit on Feb. 8.

During a seven-hour meeting, the council hashed out details on annexation, housing, public safety, government transparency and requirements to hold elected office in Lynnwood, among other priorities for the year.

The council is set to give city staff the go-ahead to begin the early phases of annexing unincorporated parts of Snohomish County into Lynnwood’s borders. If the council chooses to start this process, the city’s population estimates could nearly double in the next 20 years, putting Lynnwood’s population in line with cities like Everett and Kent.

Councilmembers are also looking to “rebrand” Lynnwood’s public outreach efforts, potentially taking a community-led approach to addressing fears around safety, cost of living, and other core issues residents may face.

These matters don’t only affect the council, but could potentially change Lynnwood’s landscape for current and future residents. Here’s what may come across council agendas this year and what issues residents can keep their eye on and speak up about before decisions are made.

Annexation

Annexation has been a part of Lynnwood’s history from the start – and could likely be a major contributing factor to the city’s future growth.

There are about 2.9 square miles of unincorporated Snohomish County along Lynnwood’s borders, known as the city’s Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA). The population of Lynnwood is estimated to hit 63,000 by 2044. However, that estimate increases to 110,000 if Lynnwood annexed these areas.

Lynnwood’s MUGA spans north of the city to 148th Street Southwest east of the city to North Road and Cyprus Way. This includes the east area of the freeway across from the Alderwood Mall area, and could potentially span west, annexing Norma Beach and the nearby residential areas.

People living in the urban growth areas may benefit from annexation as it would give them access to Lynnwood services that aren’t provided by the county, City Planner Karl Almgren told the council. Residents in those areas could call Lynnwood police during an emergency, rather than the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office, potentially resulting in quicker response times.

A new policy passed during the city’s recent adoption of its Comprehensive Plan states that annexation must be logical expansions of the city’s boundaries. Potential annexations must be evaluated based on the city’s ability to provide sufficient services to the area and the potential financial burden to the city that might result from an annexation, Almgren said.

Before the city begins the process of annexation again, it needs to run a fiscal analysis to nail down the financial logistics. A fiscal analysis was done by the city in 2009 during a previous annexation attempt that did not come to fruition, but policies and costs have changed since then, Almgren said.

To take another stab at annexation, the city would have to conduct an updated fiscal analysis. The city council approved $250,000 in this year’s budget to begin this process, at the request of Lynnwood’s development and business services staff. However, staff would need council approval before it officially began the process of hiring a consultant to do the analysis.

Almgren said the Development and Business Services Department is hoping to get a “head nod” from the council so staff can start scoping the logistics of beginning the hiring process.

DBS staff were hoping to start the hiring process in the third quarter of 2025, with the idea of advertising for a consultant in late 2025 or early 2026, he said.

Snohomish County has four qualifications for MUGA expansions. All proposed expansions can be subjected to review of measures used to increase residential, commercial and industrial capacity. If a city’s zoning regulations don’t allow for density required to accommodate 20 years of growth, the community must increase its allowed density before annexing. Cities are not allowed to annex to acquire more developable land to accommodate growth when sufficient land is already available in the city. Growth areas can’t be expanded unless a city can demonstrate that it has adopted measures to accommodate projected growth in its existing boundaries.

The following annexation methods are listed in the city’s Comprehensive Plan:

Election

– City council can approve a petition to go before voters. A petition must be signed by at least 10% of voters to pass.

Direct petition

– Allows annexation if the petition is signed by land owners that own at least 60% of assessed value of the proposed annexation area.

50/50 direct petition

– Allows annexation if a petition is signed by at least 50% of registered voters and by the owners of at least 50% of the acreage of the proposed annexation area.

Small unincorporated islands

– Only applicable to areas less than 100 acres where at least 80% of the area’s boundaries are contiguous with the city.

Interlocal agreements

– Allows for annexation based on an agreement between the city and county. Can be overturned by community members within the proposed annexation area and is only applicable to areas bordered by at least 60% of one or more cities.

Upon council approval, city staff are hoping to start a search for a consultant in late 2025 or early 2026.

“Many cities, like Lynnwood, incorporated partly out of fear of what the highway was going to do to their community.” Almgren said, referring to Interstate 5 construction in 1964.

Lake Stevens and Marysville have been responsible for the majority of annexations in Snohomish County since 2000. The areas are experiencing urban development similar to what Lynnwood went through in the 1960s, Almgren said.

The areas being annexed in the northern parts of the county are mostly undeveloped. This makes annexation a bit easier since those areas have no existing costs that cities typically absorb through annexations, Business and Development Services Director David Kleitsch said.

Lynnwood’s history of annexation goes back to the early days of the city. In the 1960s Lynnwood expanded its boundaries, incorporating a large portion of Highway 99, land around Edmonds College, parts of Meadowdale and the Alderwood area, Almgren said.

Lynnwood continued to expand into the Meadowdale area in the 1970s, as well as a portion of what’s now known as Olympic Drive, Almgren said. In the 1980s and ‘90s, the city started to “fill-in” its boundaries, expanding to north Lynnwood, east of Highway 99 and west of Highway 525.

In the 2000s, the city annexed an industrial area east of I-5 and the transit center sitting along the north side of 204th Street Southwest. In 2020, Lynnwood annexed land in the Perrinville area, south of Olympic View Drive and east of 76th Avenue West.

Discussions on qualifications to hold elected office

An article published online questioning Council Vice President Josh Binda’s Lynnwood residency has sparked discussion on whether council should tighten city code on requirements to hold elected office.

Most of the council agreed that there should be more specific language in the code requiring elected officials to live in Lynnwood throughout the duration of their term. Councilmember Patrick Decker proposed that the city could require electeds to provide documentation akin to those the Washington Department of Licensing requires to prove residency, such as bank statements and lease agreements.

A report of the council’s discussion on the matter can be found in previous Lynnwood Today coverage.

Council priorities for 2025

Housing, homelessness, fair labor practices, public safety, institutional transparency, capital funding and preparing for growth are councilmember’s biggest priorities for 2025.

Public safety was the issue on most councilmembers’ minds for 2025, with several saying they wanted to see an increased focus in light of recent gun-related deaths in Lynnwood.

In previous years, former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby hosted multiple “Let’s Talk About Safety” forums, allowing residents to ask questions and express their concerns about safety directly to police and city officials.

Some councilmembers said the forum needed a “rebrand,” to attempt to reach residents where they are. At times there weren’t a lot of people in attendance, with city officials and police outnumbering the residents at some meetings, Council President Nick Coelho said.

“…Unless you bring something new to the conversation… I think you’re going to struggle to continue participation, which is probably what you’re seeing,” Councilmember Decker said.

Councilmember George Hurst said the events are usually police-centered, which can be intimidating to some, prompting the council to think of other people or organizations that could host the meetings.

Binda recommended a community-based approach, letting residents “take the lead” while city officials “take a step back.”

The council suggested bringing in local nonprofit organizations, so the community is aware of the resources available in times of need. It was also suggested that the city collaborate with the Edmonds School District and its teachers to potentially host events at schools, giving teachers and parents a platform.

Potentially appointing a councilmember to Lynnwood’s Police Chief’s Community Advisory committee was another way the council suggested it could better communicate with police to address safety concerns. The committee is made up of local business owners, educators, faith leaders and other residents who meet directly with the Lynnwood police chief to address the crimes potentially impacting quality of life in Lynnwood.

With state legislators in the middle of their 2025 legislative session, the councilmembers agreed it would be best to wait and see what laws are passed so the council can assess its next steps on addressing housing affordability and homelessness.

In the meantime, there are still ways the council could handle Lynnwood’s projected growth and stay on top of state-mandated requirements to meet future projected housing needs.

Council President Coelho said there were “two sides to the coin:” The council could either prepare for growth in an anticipatory way or mitigate the “externalities of growth” as they come.

To get ahead, the council could support decisions to prepare utilities in Lynnwood’s Center neighborhood ahead of time to allow future construction to flow more efficiently. Or the council could focus on mitigating the impacts of state legislation so it doesn’t impact single family neighborhoods.

Coelho noted that some residents bought into Lynnwood decades ago, thinking it would be a “static, low-density suburban neighborhood, but is now ramping up to be a major city in the region.”

Councilmember David Parshall brought up the idea of offering the state’s Multi-Family Tax Exemptions (MFTE) for developments along Highway 99, rather than the city center, in an attempt to economically revitalize the area and keep up with housing needs.

According to the Washington Department of Commerce, MFTE removes residential improvement taxes for property owners building multi-family units. This allows cities to offer financial incentives to meet housing goals and minimize the need for direct city funding. MFTE programs exceeding 12 years must set aside a percentage of units for low-income housing, which could also help the city meet the state’s requirement for cities to build affordable housing units.

