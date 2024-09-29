Announcing the Best of Lynnwood 2025 photo contest

In partnership with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Lynnwood Today will be publishing the Best of Lynnwood 2025 magazine — an annual guide to what voters love best about Lynnwood.

We are hosting a photo contest for the cover art we will use in the 2025 edition, open to anyone who has photos showcasing what we love about Lynnwood.

The winning photo will be used as 2025 cover art for the annual magazine, which includes both a print edition distribute to Lynnwood businesses and organizations, and an online version that will live as a PDF on the Lynnwood Today website. You will receive full credit for your photograph in the magazine.

Contest rules: Photos must be your own original work and should be sent in at as high a resolution as possible, ideally dpi for a 9 inch x 12 inch portrait image or 16 inch x 12 inch in landscape. In pixels, that would be: 2700 x 3600 px for portrait and 4800 x 3600 px for landscape. If you aren’t sure, send image as “actual size.” Images that come from a text are greatly reduced and will be too low resolution.

Please include the full name of the photographer who should be credited for the photo.

All photos should be emailed as an attachment to teresa@myedmondsnews.com no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 2024. The winner will be notified by email.

And a reminder that nominations are now open for the Best of Lynnwood contest. Between now and Oct. 24, nominate your favorites at BestofLynnwood.com — or scan the QR code below.