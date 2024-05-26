Annual Cops and Kids celebration June 1

The Lynnwood Police Department is inviting members of the public to spend the afternoon getting to know Lynnwood officers at this year’s annual Cops and Kids event on Saturday, June 1.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Terraces at Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W.. near the AMC Theatre entrance.

Families are invited to meet local police officers and see an extensive display of police cars, motorcycles and specialty police vehicles, as well as the K9 unit. There will also be prizes and giveaways.