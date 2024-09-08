Annual Everett Coho Derby set for Sept. 21-22

The 2024 Everett Coho Derby is set to take place on Sept. 21-22 and promises another exciting event for fishing enthusiasts. As the largest derby on the West Coast, this annual competition attracts participants from across the region, showcasing the rich fishing culture of Everett.

The derby features both individual and team competitions with a focus on catching coho salmon. Participants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the derby rules to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience.

Proceeds from the derby fund various fish enhancement projects spearheaded by local clubs, including the stocking of area lakes with trout and the operation of a salmon hatchery that releases fish into the Skykomish River.

The derby’s impact extends to ecosystem management, with funds supporting carcass planting in the upper Pilchuck River and finances many youth activities, such as trout clinics and fishing events, while providing scholarships for high school and college students.

Registration deadline: Sept. 10. Visit the Everett Coho Derby website for details.