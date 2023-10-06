Annual Halloween Hullabaloo for the family Oct. 28

Bring the family in their costumes to a daytime Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo hosted by the City of Lynnwood on Saturday, Oct. 28. from 2 to 5 p.m. The drive-thru event will be held in the Lynnwood Recreation Center’s parking lot, located at 18900 44th Ave. W.
Families looking for some Halloween festivities can drive through at a “Candyland Forest” to trick-or-treat at characters’ houses and show off their snazzy costumes. Car decorations are highly encouraged.
Community members can register to participate in the free event here.
