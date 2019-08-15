Annual PAWS walk Sept. 7 to raise funds for dogs, cats and wildlife

Gather your friends and furry companions and register at PAWSwalk.net for the 28th annual PAWSwalk at Seattle’s Warren G. Magnuson Park on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’re a proud pet parent or just an animal lover, now is the time to register for this Fido- and family-friendly event to raise funds for the thousands of homeless, injured, sick, and orphaned dogs, cats and wild animals cared for at PAWS facilities in Lynnwood and Seattle.

One thousand animal fans and their dogs are expected to take part in the 5K walk/run followed by animal-friendly food trucks, dog activities, entertainment, and a variety of non-profit and vendor booths. For those looking to expand their family, adult dogs will be available for on-site adoption. Stay tuned to PAWS Facebook and Instagram pages for feature stories on adoptable dogs who will be interviewing for their loving family on-site at PAWSwalk.

You don’t have to have a dog to take part in PAWSwalk, but if you do, there will be lots of fun for them to enjoy! Register individually or start a team. Even if you can’t make PAWSwalk, you can still register as a virtual walker and fundraise for animal in need.

Registration, which includes an official PAWSwalk t-shirt and dog bandanna, is $35 to walk or run ($20 for youth 16 & under), and $30 to virtually walk. Walk-up registrations the day of Sept. 7 will be increased to $40 per adult and $25 for youth. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the 5K timed run starting at 9 a.m. and the 5K walk starting at 10 a.m.

PAWS of Lynnwood is an independent nonprofit and depends on private donations to help fund its mission to adopt homeless dogs and cats, rehabilitate and release back to the wild injured and orphaned wild animals, and educate people of all ages about compassion for animals.