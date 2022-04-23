Annual Step Up racial equity conference back for 6th year

Leadership Snohomish County is gearing up to host its 6th annual Step Up: Moving Racial Equity Forward conference on April 29. Step Up brings together the community to engage in conversations around racial equity, provide resources and tools to implement systematic change. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding about racial equity and social justice in society and their workplace.

The conference will be held virtually this year to support ease of access for attendees. It attracts nationwide presenters and attendees; last year, the conference hosted over 900 attendees from across the U.S.

According to a Leadership Snohomish County announcement, solution-based workshops will cover a variety of topics including how to address institutional racism, implicit bias and microaggressions. Attendees will also explore decolonization of education, the intersection of race and LGBTQIA people, systems change, and more. The workshops are designed to engage participants at various levels in their diversity, equity, and Inclusion journeys to advance racial equity.

Adults and youth from all backgrounds and experiences are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Additionally, there are various ticket prices to remove barriers to access for attendees. All participants will have access to recordings of workshops for 30 days following the conference.

For event registration, workshop presenters and full information, visit leadershipsc.org/stepup2022