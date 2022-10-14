Another chance Oct. 22 to get help with your ‘brick wall’ geneaology research problems

17 mins ago 7
Caroll Budny

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems during free, 40-minute in-person appointments with researcher Caroll Budny on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The appointments will be at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.

This is the last brick wall session scheduled until January 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME