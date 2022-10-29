Antique Doll and Toy Market coming to Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites Nov. 6

The Antique Doll and Toy Market is coming to Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
See antique to mid-century modern dolls, teddy bears, toys, wigs, shoes, accessories, dollhouse miniatures, paper dolls, furniture, antique and vintage ephemera and more.
Admission to the event is $9 and all are welcome. Free parking is available at the hotel and dining options will be available for attendees to grab a bite to eat without having to leave.
The Embassy Suites is located at 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
