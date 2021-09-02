Anzanga Marimba Ensemble to perform at Lynndale Park Sept. 3

The City of Lynnwood will host a free concert on Sept. 3 featuring the Anzanga Marimba Ensemble at Lynndale Park.

Community members are invited to attend the toe-tapping concert at the Lynndale Park Ballfield, located at 18927 72nd Ave. W. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more than 20 years the Seattle-based ensemble has brought the music of African marimba to weddings, schools, festivals, culture events and more. Their music primarily drawn from Zimbabwe influences from Mozambique, South Africa and Gambia, in addition to playing compositions of our own.

The ensemble plays using eight marimbas – three sopranos, three tenors, a baritone, and a base – and “hoshos,” or gourd shakers. The marimbas are handcrafted xylophones made from various hardwoods. The keys are fine-tuned to reflect tones playing African societies. Each key sits above a resonator with a vibrating membrane to amplify the sound and add a unique “buzz” to the music.