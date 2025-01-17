Applications due Jan. 31 for Lynnwood City Council vacancy

Following the Jan. 6 resignation of Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, the City of Lynnwood is accepting applications for the vacant Position 5 Lynnwood City Council seat.

Here are the eligibility requirements for appointment to the Lynnwood City Council from March 2025 until the November 2025 election is certified.. These are the same minimum state law requirements that apply to all elected councilmembers:

– Must have continuously resided within the Lynnwood city limits for a minimum of one year prior to your appointment to the council. (Use the city’s Do I Live in Lynnwood map to see if you live within the Lynnwood city limits.)

– Must be a registered voter in the city, 18 years of age or over.

You can apply online for the city council vacancy or find out more information here.

To be considered, your application must be completed, signed and received electronically or at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. A Jan. 31 mailing postmark is not acceptable. Additional written information after this date will not be accepted, unless requested by the city council.

If you require assistance or accommodation regarding the application process or for further information, contact the city clerk at 425-478-9243 or by email at cityclerk@lynnwoodwa.gov.

The city council will interview up to eight applicants on the evenings of Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 24, with an anticipated final decision by Feb. 24.

Note that this appointment application is only to fill the vacancy until the next general election in 2025. If you are interest in running to fill this position beginning in 2026, you need to file as a candidate through the Snohomish County Elections Office by the filing deadline. Contact the Snohomish County Elections Office for more information online, 425-388-3444, elections@snoco.org.