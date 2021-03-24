Applications for small business grants available starting March 29.

The City of Lynnwood announced Wednesday that another round of government grants for small businesses will be open for application March 29.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have been forced to close or reduce their occupancy. As the state moves into Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, more relief is on the way very soon. On March 29, the application portal for round 4 of the Working Washington grants will be open and local business owners are encouraged to apply.

Over the last year, the state Department of Commerce has connected small businesses with more than $125 million in grants to address the economic outfall of COVID-19. This effort continues with a new round of grant opportunities.

Working Washington Round 4 offers grant relief funds to small for-profit businesses, especially those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures.

Priorities for funding are:

Businesses required to close.

Businesses with lost revenue as a result of closure.

Businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations.

Equitable distribution of grant funds across the state and to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals.

Frequently asked questions are posted online, as is information about eligibility and required documentation.