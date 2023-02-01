Applications now being accepted for the Working Families Tax Credit

The Washington State Department of Revenue has begun accepting applications for the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC). Up to 400,00 eligible Washington workers and their families may receive money back this year.

The new program returns a portion of sales tax paid each year and is modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program, which is considered one of the best tools for reducing poverty nationwide, the state revenue department said in a press release.

“We are excited to begin accepting applications for this incredible program and getting money back to those people who need it the most,” said Revenue Acting Director John Ryser. “WFTC is part of a broader campaign to reduce poverty in Washington and our agency is proud to be a part of this effort.”

The credit:

Provides payments of up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet eligibility requirements.

The WFTC refund is in addition to what someone may receive under the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The WFTC is a recurring program and can be applied for each year.

The application period begins Feb. 1, 2023, for the 2022 tax year, and will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2023.

Eligibility

Individuals and families are eligible for the Working Families Tax Credit if they meet all of the following requirements:

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification number (ITIN)

Lived in Washington state a minimum of 183 days (over half the year).

Are 25-64 years old or have a qualifying child in 2022.

Filed a 2022 federal tax return.

Eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2022 tax return (or would meet the requirements for EITC but are filing with an ITIN).

Meet certain income requirements.

Eligibility for the WFTC is based on income and family size. The maximum credit amount for a single person is $300, with an increase of $300 for each qualifying child, up to a maximum of $1,200 for a family with three or more children.

Number of qualifying children Applicant must make less than the following Maximum credit amount Single Married (filing jointly) 0 $16,480 $22,610 $300 1 $43,492 $49,622 $600 2 $49,399 $55,529 $900 3 or more $53,057 $59,187 $1,200

Income eligibility thresholds are based on the 2022 Federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Eligibility thresholds may change for future tax years.

Applications are available online and in hard copy. The department has also partnered with multiple tax preparation software vendors so that applicants can file their WFTC application when they file their federal tax return.

Resources