Applications now open for 2024 Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarship program

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) is again offering scholarships to Edmonds School District high school students who plan to study an arts-related field in college.

The foundation offers around $35,000 annually. This includes renewal scholarships for students, who may re-apply each year. Students who remain enrolled in an arts-based curriculum are eligible to renew their EAFF scholarships for up to four years.

According to a foundation announcement, several students have stayed with the program for all four years, which results in an impressive cumulative amount of scholarship funding.

An example is Tesla Kawakami, who graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School in 2018 and then from the School of Fine and Performing Arts at Western Washington University. Her passion for art never failed; each year the portfolio she submitted for her application illustrated her continued improvement. Kawakami’s painting, Teenage Apocalypse,was entered in 2021 and hung in the Festival Art Gallery.

Last year, 20 students were awarded $35,000 in scholarships. This year, the foundation plans to award $2,000 to each student whose application is accepted by the EAFF committee. As a bonus, the high school student with the overall best application will be awarded an additional $3,000, for a total of $5,000.

Applications are available here. The completed application is due on April 22, 2024.