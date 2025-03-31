Applications now open for 2025 Lynnwood Police youth camp 

The Lynnwood Police Department is now accepting applications for its annual police youth camp for children ages 11 to 14. The five-day camp allows local youth to interact with police and learn how law enforcement works in Lynnwood.

The camp is set to run from July 14-18 at Meadowdale Middle School and costs $200 per child. Scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis, according to the police department’s website. Up to 36 youth are to be selected for the camp, with preference given to Lynnwood residents.

The itinerary includes a day at High Trek Adventure for a ropes course challenge and time spent with the department’s K9 unit and participating in SWAT team activities. Additionally, youth who attend can learn about police science, safety tips and leadership development. Campers will be supervised by police officers.

The application – which can be found here – must be completed by a parent or guardian and submitted by June 10. This can be done online or dropped off at the police station (19321 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood). More information on pickup and drop-off times and locations, dress code and application information can be found on LPD’s website.

