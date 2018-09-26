Applications now open for LPD Citizens Academy, to begin January 2019

The Lynnwood Police Department will host a a 14-week Citizens Academy this January, and applications are open now.

According to organizers, the class is a unique learning experience conducted by the police department and designed to give citizens a better understanding of the mission, values and operations of the police department.

During this interactive course, participants will be introduced to the basic information that all police officers must know to perform their jobs, including patrol tactics, criminal and narcotics investigations, use of force, communications, DUI procedures and domestic violence to name just a few.

This is a great opportunity for those interested in the fascinating field of criminal justice, current trends in criminal activity, personal safety, crime prevention and volunteering with our agency.

The course is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Thursday starting on Jan. 10, 2019 at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W.

Class activities may include:

Get the inside scoop on the work of Patrol and Traffic Officers

Empower yourself with Crime Prevention strategies

Watch a fascinating K-9 Demonstration

Expand your knowledge of Narcotics trends

Explore our robust Volunteer Programs

Investigate a mock crime scene with an Introduction to Investigations

Try your hand at lifting finger prints in our Crime Scene Lab

Visit the Detention Center

Learn about your regional SWAT Team

Get a better understanding of Officer Safety and Use of Force

Ride along with a Patrol Officer during a shift

This class is free. Light refreshments are served. Space is limited, so early enrollment is strongly encouraged.

A limited number of seats will be given to applicants who are seniors in high school.

An application form is located online at: www.LynnwoodWA.gov/CitizensAcademy.

If you have questions contact the Crime Prevention Office at 425-670-5635.