Applications now open for PeoplesBank Impact Grants

Peoples Bank has launched the sixth year of its Impact Grant program, designed to empower and uplift communities by supporting projects and initiatives that drive positive change and create lasting social benefits.

Now in its sixth year, the Peoples Bank Impact Grant will provide a maximum of $25,000 to a single nonprofit organization for a specific project, use, or identified purpose. An additional grant of up to $10,000 will be awarded to a second nonprofit based on a public vote that will take place in October.

Among the past grant winners was the Edmonds-based Teachers of Colors Foundation.

According to a Peoples Bank announcement, the Impact Grant program reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting grassroots efforts that address critical challenges and contribute to the overall advancement of society.

“At Peoples Bank, we view our role as more than just financial support; we are stewards of progress, advocates for growth, and partners in community transformation,” said Lisa Hefter, president and chief operating officer at Peoples Bank. “We look forward to receiving Impact Grant proposals that have the potential to drive positive change and improve the quality of life for community members.”

Interested nonprofits are invited to submit grant applications at www.peoplesbank-wa.com/impact-grant. The application process is designed to be accessible and straightforward, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can participate.

Impact Grant applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sept.15, 2023. The $25,000 grant recipient will be announced in late September, and the community voting process for an additional grant of up to $10,000 will start in early October.