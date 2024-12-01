Applications now open for Washington Conservation Corps

Applications are now open for the Washington Conservation Corps, an AmeriCorps program for young adults and military veterans interested in the environmental field. Operated through the Washington State Department of Ecology, it support 285 AmeriCorps members annually through field crews and individual placement positions located all around the state.

Members complete projects for over 100 partner organizations, including national forests, national parks, conservation districts, state and local natural resource agencies, tribes and nonprofits. In an average year, WCC members plant over 400,000 native trees and shrubs, improve 3,000 acres of habitat, build and maintain over 400 miles of trails, and respond to local and national disasters as needed.

Youi can review open positions the the web map and submit an online application.