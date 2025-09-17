Applications open for committee to name Edmonds School District’s new middle school

The Edmonds School District is preparing for the addition of a fifth middle school, set to begin construction in Lynnwood during summer 2026, and welcome students in fall 2028. A key step in this process is naming the new school, and the district is inviting community members to be part of it.
The district is forming a School Naming Committee, which will be tasked with recommending a list of three to five potential names to the school board to consider. Families, staff, students and community members interested in serving on the naming committee are invited to submit a short online application by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.
Following district guidelines, the committee will:
- Solicit name ideas from students, staff, families and community members.
- Select names that reflect the geographic characteristics of the area.
- Ensure names are significant and meaningful to residents of our community.
- Avoid duplication or similarities with schools in our district or surrounding districts.
Interested community members can apply using this application form.
