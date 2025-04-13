Applications open for Floretum Garden Club 2025 scholarship

Posted: April 13, 2025 11
File photo by Lee Lageschulte

Funded through the money made at their annual plant sale, the Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds is offering a $2.500 scholarship to a 2025 high school graduate, community college student, or individual planning a career in a horticultural field.

The applicant will be selected based on the following criteria:

– Interest in horticulture or a related field

– Financial need

– Legal residency

– Activities and achievements in school and community

Learn more and find the scholarship application form here. The deadline for submission is May 16,  2025.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME