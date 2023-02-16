Applications open for Healthy Lynnwood arts grants

Posted: February 16, 2023 0

Applications are open for the City of Lynnwood’s Healthy Lynnwood grant program. Projects considered for 2023 grant awards will be around community arts activities and programs.

According to a city announcement, the program supports the community coming together to help everyone live more artful lives. The arts contribute to individual well-being, the well-being of communities and to local economies, the city notes.

You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:

  • The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits
  • The project is free and open to all members of the public
  • It involves community members in creating and completing the project
  • It demonstrates a benefit to the community
  • It will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)
  • The project must be completed by Dec. 1, 2023

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be reviewed in March, June and September.

For more information and to apply, visit Healthy Lynnwood Grants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME