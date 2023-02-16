Applications open for Healthy Lynnwood arts grants

Applications are open for the City of Lynnwood’s Healthy Lynnwood grant program. Projects considered for 2023 grant awards will be around community arts activities and programs.
According to a city announcement, the program supports the community coming together to help everyone live more artful lives. The arts contribute to individual well-being, the well-being of communities and to local economies, the city notes.
You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:
- The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits
- The project is free and open to all members of the public
- It involves community members in creating and completing the project
- It demonstrates a benefit to the community
- It will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)
- The project must be completed by Dec. 1, 2023
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be reviewed in March, June and September.
For more information and to apply, visit Healthy Lynnwood Grants.
